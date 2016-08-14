Currencies:  

Product 5/6

Previous
Return to the Product List
Next

CounterFact Issue 5

$26.00

The game in that issue is a purpose-designed solitaire effort by Javier Romero titled "ISIS Libya." The player commands a near-future international US/EU/NATO coalition intending to overthrow the nascent Islamic state in North Africa.

Articles (in no particular order) are:
Analysis: ISIS Libya
World War II Halftracks
Holy Land War, 1919-49
German Colonial Wars in South West Africa, 1885-1904
A History of Armored Trains at War
Task Force Razor: A Suggested Alternative Strategy in Iraq

Add to Cart:

  • Model: CF05
  • Shipping Weight: 0.95lbs
  • 450 Units in Stock


This product was added to our catalog on Sunday 14 August, 2016.
Zen Cart