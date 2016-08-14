Product 5/6

CounterFact Issue 5

$26.00

The game in that issue is a purpose-designed solitaire effort by Javier Romero titled "ISIS Libya." The player commands a near-future international US/EU/NATO coalition intending to overthrow the nascent Islamic state in North Africa.



Articles (in no particular order) are:

Analysis: ISIS Libya

World War II Halftracks

Holy Land War, 1919-49

German Colonial Wars in South West Africa, 1885-1904

A History of Armored Trains at War

Task Force Razor: A Suggested Alternative Strategy in Iraq





Add to Cart: