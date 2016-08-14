Currencies:
US Dollar
Euro
GB Pound
Canadian Dollar
Australian Dollar
Home
|
Contact Us
|
Log In
|
Shopping Cart - 0 item(s) - $0.00
|
Checkout
Categories
Ares Magazine-> (23)
Card Games (3)
CounterFact Magazine
(6)
Folio Series (11)
Pre-Order Games (12)
Wargames (21)
Specials ...
All Products ...
Reviews [more]
Write a review on this product.
Home
::
CounterFact Magazine
:: CounterFact Issue 5
CounterFact Magazine
Product 5/6
larger image
CounterFact Issue 5
$26.00
The game in that issue is a purpose-designed solitaire effort by Javier Romero titled "ISIS Libya." The player commands a near-future international US/EU/NATO coalition intending to overthrow the nascent Islamic state in North Africa.
Articles (in no particular order) are:
Analysis: ISIS Libya
World War II Halftracks
Holy Land War, 1919-49
German Colonial Wars in South West Africa, 1885-1904
A History of Armored Trains at War
Task Force Razor: A Suggested Alternative Strategy in Iraq
Add to Cart:
Model: CF05
Shipping Weight: 0.95lbs
450 Units in Stock
This product was added to our catalog on Sunday 14 August, 2016.
Customers who bought this product also purchased...
CounterFact Issue 1
CounterFact Issue 2
NATO, Nukes, and Nazis 2
Folio Series 10: Binh Dinh '69
Albert Nofi's The Great War: 1914 - 1918
Star Fury: Genesis
Quick Links
Home
Featured Products
Specials
What's New
All Products ...
Information
About Us
Site Map
Gift Certificate FAQ
Discount Coupons
Newsletter Unsubscribe
Customer Service
Contact Us
Shipping & Returns
Privacy Notice
Conditions of Use
My Account
Important Links
Copyright © 2016
One Small Step Store
. Powered by
Zen Cart
.
Zen cart templates
by Picaflor Azul.