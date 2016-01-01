Currencies:
US Dollar
Euro
GB Pound
Canadian Dollar
Australian Dollar
Home
|
Contact Us
|
Log In
|
Shopping Cart - 0 item(s) - $0.00
|
Checkout
Categories
Ares Magazine-> (23)
Card Games (3)
CounterFact Magazine (6)
Folio Series (11)
Pre-Order Games (12)
Wargames
(21)
Specials ...
All Products ...
Reviews [more]
Write a review on this product.
Home
::
Wargames
:: Miracle on the Marne
Wargames
Product 17/21
larger image
Miracle on the Marne
$49.95
Miracle on the Marne, France 1914
Game Design: Jon Compton
The battles of World War I completely and forever redefined warfare in the western world. They marked the end of the older tradition and the beginning of the age of total war, and a century of conflict.
Miracle on the Marne is an operational level game of the Battle of the Marne that occurred near Paris, France in September, 1914. This battle changed the course of the war and had either side been able to achieve a decisive victory, the horrors of the following four years of trench warfare might have never occurred. In the game, one player or team of players, will control the Allies (France and Britain), while the opposing player or team will control the Central Powers (Germany).
Each hex on the game map represents approximately fi fteen to twenty miles. Units represent brigades and divisions.
- 1 Game Map
- 2
Charts and Tables Sheets
- 2 Counter Sheets
- 1
Rules Booklet
- 1 Game Box
Sequence of Play
A. Mutual Mode Alteration. Both players may change the mode of any HQ they choose, thereby altering the mode of subordinate units as well. This alteration is done by replacing the HQ unit currently on the map with another of the same designation, but with the new mode. HQ units are placed face down. Mode changing is done simultaneously.
B. Initiative Determination Phase. Players roll the die to determine who has the initiative for the game turn. The player who rolls highest has the initiative and chooses whether he wishes to go fi rst or second during the turn. EXCEPTION: The German player has the initiative on the fi rst two turns of the game.
C. First Player Turn
1. Movement Phase: The phasing player may move some, all, or none of his units, at his discretion. No unit may move further than its printed movement allowance. The player may also remove the effects of Disruption from eligible units and attempt recovery of eligible units. After all units have been moved, the phasing player may then bring on any reinforcements that are available and move them normally.
2. Bombardment Phase: The phasing player may now bombard enemy units with his artillery, resolving all Bombardment Combat on the Bombardment Table.
3. Combat Phase: The phasing player may now attack adjacent enemy units. All combat is resolved using the Combat Results Table. Complete all of the following segments for each attacked hex before moving on to the nest attack:
a. Attacker Declaration Segment: The phasing player must identify all his units that will participate in this attack.
b. Defense Fire Segment: The non-phasing player must declare and resolve all Defense Fire against the declared attackers.
c. Attack Segment: The phasing player must now resolve his Regular Attacks using all surviving declared attacking units.
d. Counter Attack Segment: The non-phasing player may declare and resolve any eligible Counter Attacks.
D. Second Player Turn. The second player now becomes the phasing player and repeats steps 1 through 3.
E. Supply Determination. Both players simultaneously determine if any units are Out of Supply.
Add to Cart:
Model: OSSBX1505
Shipping Weight: 2lbs
432 Units in Stock
larger image
This product was added to our catalog on Sunday 01 March, 2015.
Customers who bought this product also purchased...
Folio No. 12: Huzzah! Honey Springs
Folio No. 11: La Grande Armee 1805
Putin's Northern War: The Struggle for Finland
Folio Series Vol. 1 Combo Pack
NNN3: Nippon, Nukes, & Nationalists
Fornaldar: Nordic Saga
Quick Links
Home
Featured Products
Specials
What's New
All Products ...
Information
About Us
Site Map
Gift Certificate FAQ
Discount Coupons
Newsletter Unsubscribe
Customer Service
Contact Us
Shipping & Returns
Privacy Notice
Conditions of Use
My Account
Important Links
Copyright © 2016
One Small Step Store
. Powered by
Zen Cart
.
Zen cart templates
by Picaflor Azul.