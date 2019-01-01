Folio No. 11: La Grande Armee 1805

Description

Now Shipping!



Game Design: Joseph Miranda



La Grande Armee covers Napoleon's 1805 campaign in Germany-Austria, a campaign which culminated in his great victory of Austerlitz over the combined Austro-Russian armies.



The new La Grande Armee wargame system recreates entire Napoleonic campaigns using a small number of pieces, largely corps and armies. Each player has a set of cards which bring in their army's special capabilities as well as random events. The game contains standard rules that apply to all games in the series and special rules that apply specifically to the campaign being explored.



Components:

1 x 17x22 Map/Playing Surface

1 x Sheet of Die-Cut, Mounted, Full-Color Playing Pieces

1 x Set of Playing Cards

1 x Book of Rules

1 x Player Aid Card



Solitaire Suitability: 7 out of 10

Complexity: 5 out of 10

